AT&T (NYSE:T) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has trended somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a daily sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

T stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,036,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,423,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

