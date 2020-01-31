Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ BOLD opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $432,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 297,494 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

