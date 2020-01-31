Augur Price Reaches $14.25 on Major Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Augur has a market capitalization of $156.76 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $14.25 or 0.00151031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, CoinTiger, AirSwap and Bitsane. In the last week, Augur has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Bitsane, ABCC, DragonEX, Crex24, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cryptopia, GOPAX, CoinTiger, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Kraken, IDEX, AirSwap, Liqui, BitBay, Binance, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Zebpay and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

