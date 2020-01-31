Auroracoin (AUR) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $512,923.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00047143 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00068179 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,303.89 or 1.00332345 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00053131 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.