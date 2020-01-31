AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACQ. CIBC increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.

AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02. The stock has a market cap of $368.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$7.33 and a one year high of C$14.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$981.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$920.50 million.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.