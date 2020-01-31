Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autoweb by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoweb by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Autoweb by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Autoweb has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

