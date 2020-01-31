AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,086.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,175.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,140.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $832.62 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

