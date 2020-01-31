Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Stake Reduced by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Avangrid comprises 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Avangrid worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

