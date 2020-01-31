Avantor (AVTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Avantor has set its FY19 guidance at $0.55-0.58 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

