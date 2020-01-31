Avery Dennison’s (AVY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

AVY opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

