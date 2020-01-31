Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 177,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,576. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $370.66 million, a PE ratio of -168.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.