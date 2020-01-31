Aviva (LON:AV) Given Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

News stories about Aviva (LON:AV) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aviva earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AV stock traded down GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 398.40 ($5.24). 8,756,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 415.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 403.16.

AV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Aviva to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 484.30 ($6.37).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

