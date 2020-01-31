Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Avnet reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

AVT stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

