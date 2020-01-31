Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 773.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 849,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,605.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after buying an additional 537,110 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 109.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after buying an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Avnet by 2,657.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 185,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avnet by 33.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. Avnet has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

