Axe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.98 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Axe has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,231,863 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

