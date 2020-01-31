Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells $450,900.00 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $351,900.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.47. 303,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,567. The firm has a market cap of $868.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

