Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of AXNX opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,555,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raphael Wisniewski sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $6,222,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,120,000 shares of company stock worth $27,066,758. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after buying an additional 558,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

