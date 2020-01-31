B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Marine Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of MPX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. The firm has a market cap of $484.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

