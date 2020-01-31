Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $18.41 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

