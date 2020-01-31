Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €5.60 ($6.51) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.12 ($7.12) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.47 ($6.36).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.