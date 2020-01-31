Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €5.70 ($6.63) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.46 ($6.35).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

