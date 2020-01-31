Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.12 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €6.12 ($7.12) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBVA. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.46 ($6.35).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

