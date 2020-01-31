Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €6.20 ($7.21) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.46 ($6.35).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

