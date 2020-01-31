Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSMX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 18.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 10,856.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

