Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.84. 10,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $658.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $27,802.05. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,460 shares of company stock valued at $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares valued at $1,605,427. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

