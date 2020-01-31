Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $334,909.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 203.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,654,000 after acquiring an additional 908,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,625,000 after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 83.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bandwidth by 129.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 606.47 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

