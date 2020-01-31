Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s Largest Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 4.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of America worth $168,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $43,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,361,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,507,932. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.