Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,600 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

