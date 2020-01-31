Bank of America Upgrades Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) to “Neutral”

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XEL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

