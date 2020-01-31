Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Brendan Ohalloran Purchases 500 Shares

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Brendan Ohalloran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $11,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BHB stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,249. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

