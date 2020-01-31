Barclays Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.50 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €5.50 ($6.40) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.46 ($6.35).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

