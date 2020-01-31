Barclays Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,220 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,707.27 ($61.92).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,540.50 ($59.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,393.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,710.82.

Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

