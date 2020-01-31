Barclays Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 2,070

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,746.50 ($22.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,899.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,901.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

