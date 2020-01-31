Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 802.80 ($10.56) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 766.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 672.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

