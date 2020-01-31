Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.25 ($77.03).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €61.62 ($71.65) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.13 and a 200-day moving average of €64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

