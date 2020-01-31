Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53.15 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $314.96 million and $53.15 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, DDEX, Zebpay and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,287,364 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Poloniex, WazirX, IDCM, Bittrex, CPDAX, Gate.io, AirSwap, Mercatox, Zebpay, LATOKEN, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, ZB.COM, ABCC, ChaoEX, Liqui, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kyber Network, Upbit, DDEX, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

