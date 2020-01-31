Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $298,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

