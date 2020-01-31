Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €73.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €73.00 ($84.88) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.15 ($87.38).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €64.90 ($75.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is €72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

