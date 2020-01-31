Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.23.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

TSE BTE traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.45. 4,035,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,553. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $820.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.