Bazooka Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $30,501.00 (BAZ)

Bazooka Token (CURRENCY:BAZ) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Bazooka Token has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Bazooka Token has a total market capitalization of $59,020.00 and approximately $30,501.00 worth of Bazooka Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bazooka Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bazooka Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00315170 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001795 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bazooka Token Profile

Bazooka Token (BAZ) is a token. Bazooka Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,453 tokens. The official message board for Bazooka Token is medium.com/@Baztoken. The official website for Bazooka Token is baztoken.io.

Bazooka Token Token Trading

Bazooka Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bazooka Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bazooka Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bazooka Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bazooka Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bazooka Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.