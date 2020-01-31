Beacon Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Silvercrest Metals stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $964.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.60. Silvercrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.75.

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

