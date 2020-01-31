BEAT Price Tops $0.0005 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One BEAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. BEAT has a market cap of $66,243.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BEAT has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BEAT Profile

BEAT’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,928,883 tokens. The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken. BEAT’s official website is beat.org. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BEAT

BEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

