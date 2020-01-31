BeatzCoin Trading 230.3% Higher This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 174.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $296.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 230.3% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,348,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.