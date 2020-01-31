Beaxy Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.73 million and $7,232.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.05770696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128395 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00034015 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015721 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,377,469 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

