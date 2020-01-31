Beazley’s (BEZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BEZ. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.67 ($7.82).

BEZ opened at GBX 543 ($7.14) on Friday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 546.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 569.19.

In related news, insider Christine LaSala acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Sally Lake acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

