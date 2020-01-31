Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 523.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 36,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 99,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.63. The company had a trading volume of 762,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,271. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.84 and its 200-day moving average is $258.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $283.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

