Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $314,402.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $72.09 million and approximately $314,402.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00056436 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.