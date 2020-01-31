Bellway (LON:BWY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bellway to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 4,330 ($56.96) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 4,001 ($52.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,879.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,315.03. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59).

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

