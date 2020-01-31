Benz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $516.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Benz has a market cap of $324.00 and $516.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. During the last week, Benz has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.