Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EOAN. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.15 ($11.80).

EOAN stock opened at €10.24 ($11.91) on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

